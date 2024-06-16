Customers feel the heat as spice prices spike

With consumers already feeling the pinch from soaring spice prices, the costs of many items have gone up further just before Eid-ul-Azha.

Over the past week, the price of coriander has surged from Tk 100 to Tk 360 per kilogramme at the capital's Karwan Bazar wholesale market.

Last year, coriander was sold at Tk 160 per kg ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

The price of cardamom, a must have item for cooking meat during the festival, has shot up to Tk 4,000 from Tk 3,800 per kilogramme.

The price of cinnamon has increased by 1.70 percent to an average of Tk 600 per kilo while clove prices have soared by 13.68 percent to Tk 2,000 per kilogramme, as shown in TCB's daily market report.

Within a week, the price of both local and imported garlic has risen by Tk 10-20 per kilogramme.

Local garlic was sold at Tk 230 per kilogramme, and imported garlic at Tk 250 per kilogramme yesterday.

Ginger prices have also increased by Tk 40-60 per kilogramme, with imported ginger being sold at Tk 280-320 per kilogramme.

Talking to The Daily Star, wholesale traders said that the rise in spice prices is due to higher global market prices and an increase in the value of the dollar. As the dollar's value has risen, so have import costs.

Shamima Begum, a homemaker from Dhanmondi, said, "I am furious about the soaring prices of essential spices. It's becoming impossible to manage our household budget. "How are we supposed to cook for our families during festivals when prices are this high?"

Farida Begum, a private company employee, said she was frustrated by the high prices of garlic, ginger, and coriander. "These are basic ingredients for everyday cooking, and now they're almost unaffordable ahead of Eid."

Rahman Ali, a private job employee, said prices increase around Eid every year. "But no one seems to understand our pain," he added.

Md Enayet Ullah, president of Bangladesh Wholesale Hot Spice Traders Association, said, "Due to reduced cardamom production in India and Guatemala, the price of the product has increased in those countries. The rise in the dollar's value is also the reason for higher cardamom prices in the domestic market."