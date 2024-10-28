Consumers in a tight spot as onion costs spike

While vegetable prices have slightly reduced in Bagerhat recently, the spiraling price of onions continues to choke consumers.

Within just a few days, the price of local onions soared from Tk 110-120 to Tk 140-150 per kilogramme, while imported Indian onions are retailing at Tk 115-120 per kg, causing frustration among residents who have been struggling to cope with the price hike of essentials.

Visiting Bagerhat's main markets yesterday, this correspondent observed many consumers, visibly dissatisfied and frustrated, were compelled to buy onions in small quantities due to the high price.

Retailers attributed the onion price spike to middlemen syndicates, while wholesale traders insisted that they are selling at a minimal profit over their cost of purchasing onions.

"Price has increased due to limited stock of local onions while imports from India have decreased. The cost will come down if more onions are imported," said Abdus Sattar Howlader, a wholesale trader.

"I had to pay Tk 140 for one kg onions today [yesterday], up from Tk 110 just three days back. Even price of garlic has gone up from Tk 180 to Tk 240 per kg. With prices of these kitchen staples rising so fast, it's getting more difficult to manage our expenses," said Rahima Begum, a shopper.

Echoing her, Shubhangkar Pal, a private employee, said, "My monthly salary barely covers all the family expenses, leaving me in debt every month. With prices constantly rising, the situation is only getting worse."

A local vegetable vendor, wishing anonymity, said, "Only two wholesalers manage the onion and potato supply in this market. Due to their monopoly, prices rise beyond fair levels. Only breaking the syndicate can ease the situation."

Meanwhile, vegetable prices have shown some signs of respite to the consumers, with reduction by Tk 10-30 per kg across varieties, largely due to arrival of early winter vegetables to the markets.

At present, pointed gourd and cucumber are priced at Tk 50-60, papaya at Tk 40, and brinjal at Tk 70-80 per kg.

However, tomatoes at Tk 200-220 per kg, cauliflower at Tk 110, and spinach at Tk 70, are still beyond the reach of many buyers.

"Compared to last week, prices of vegetables are better, but essentials like onions and potatoes are still selling at high prices," said Basudev Das, a vegetable vendor.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has formed a task force to monitor and stabilise the market situation.

Contacted, Abdullah Al Imran, assistant director of DNCRP, said, "We are conducting regular inspections to keep prices affordable to public. Action will be taken against any irregularities."