Chicken prices soar by up to Tk 40 per kg

Traders in city’s kitchen markets blame sudden rise in demand ahead of Eid

Much to the frustration of people from low-income groups, the price of chicken, one of the most common sources of animal protein, has shot up by Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg over the last couple of days in the capital's kitchen markets.

Traders claimed demand for the poultry item has risen suddenly ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and the market supply was not sufficient to meet the increased consumption.

Yesterday, a kilogramme of broiler chicken was being sold at Tk 240 to Tk 260, sonali chicken at Tk 350 to Tk 370 per kg, and local variety at Tk 650 to Tk 670 per kg at Karwan Bazar, Uttara, and Kachukhet kitchen markets.

In comparison, a day before on Wednesday, broiler chicken was sold at Tk 210 to Tk 230 per kg, sonali at Tk 300 to Tk 330 per kg, and local variety at Tk 600 to Tk 630 per kg.

Md Foyez, an employee of Bangla Chicken House at Karwan Bazar, said, "The demand for chicken has suddenly risen. The price of different breeds of chicken at Kaptan Bazar [a wholesale market] has increased by Tk 40 per kg on average over the past two days. As a result, we are also having to hike the price."

Md Sohel, proprietor of Nur Nabi Murgir Arot at Karwan Bazar, said, "With Eid approaching, more and more consumers are buying chicken from my shop. I usually sell 50 to 60 chickens per day on average. But I sold 150 chickens on Thursday and 200 chickens on Friday."

Mahfuzur Rahman, a consumer from Monipuripara who went to Karwan Bazar yesterday, said, "I bought sonali chickens at Tk 360 per kg and broiler chickens at Tk 245 per kg."

He vented frustrated over the sudden hike in the price of the essential poultry item and demanded that the government monitor the market properly.

Contacted, Sumon Howlader, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, acknowledged the hike in chicken prices.

"The prices of day-old chicks and poultry food rose at the start of the month of Ramadan. Farmers had to count loss by sell chicken at lower prices than the production cost.

"Now that the demand for the poultry has increased, farmers are making some profit."