400-tonne dried fish to be produced in Kuakata

Patuakhali's Kuakata has set a target of producing 400 tonnes of dried fish this year -- the market value of which is about Tk 20 crore.

About 7,000-8,000 workers have taken up this seasonal occupation since November, working round the clock in the coasts of the Bay. About 12,000 fishers are also spending busy days, catching sea fish varieties used as raw materials.

Locally referred to as "shutki", dried fish is usually made by sun-drying fresh fish after they are descaled and cleaned. Laitta, chapila, churi, laksha, shrimps and silver pomfrets are some of the most preferred shutki varieties in Bangladesh.

Shutki is usually made from November till early march. Last year, the production was 360 tonnes. Each kilo is sold for an average of Tk 500," said Apu Saha, senior fisheries officer of Kalapara upazila.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

While the traditional way of drying fish is by setting up nets by the coastlines, the upazila fisheries department started production of 'safe dried fish' in the region last year.

For this product, the fish, mostly expensive varieties like silver pomfrets, is dried under a makeshift polythene text to avoid dust and pests from contaminating it, and it is also sold for higher prices.

About five tonnes of safe dried fish was produced last year while this year, the target is seven tonnes, added Apu.

Upon visiting Lembur Char, located about five kilometres west of Kuakata, this correspondent saw fish being brought to the shore in baskets. The women then took over, cleaning the catch before washing it and salt water and setting them on bamboo structures for sun-drying. Meanwhile, other workers were busy stacking the finished products in sacks.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

"Working in groups of 10-15, the women work as fish harvesters for a daily wage of Tk 500-600, While some prefer daily wage, many also take up the work for monthly salaries," said Mahatab, a dried fish trader.

Workers Abdul Rahman and Belal Hossain take up this temporary profession almost every year.

"I fish all round the year while take up this work during winter as dried fish are in high demand and I can easily support my family of five through this work," said Belal.

However, the cost of dried fish has risen by 20-25 percent from last year as raw fish and labour has become more expensive this year, said Malek Mridha, another trader.