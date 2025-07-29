Disease
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:35 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:08 AM

Two more die of dengue, 394 get hospitalised

Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:35 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:08 AM
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:35 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:08 AM
Two dengue patients died while 394 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until yesterday morning.

Among the deaths, one was from Barishal division, and another from Chattogram division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest data, the total number of deaths and cases rose to 78 and 19,923 respectively,

Among the total cases, a total of 18,587 dengue patients were released, the DGHS said.

Currently, 1,258 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals throughout Bangladesh, 910 of which are from outside Dhaka.

