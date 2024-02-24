Three more hospitalised with dengue

Disease
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

No dengue deaths were reported in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, three more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during this period.

A total of 29 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, 1,319 dengue cases have been reported since January 1.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people died due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

