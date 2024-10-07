DSCC tops dengue deaths, cases

Dhaka South City Corporation has recorded the highest number of dengue cases and fatalities this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 8,144 people were infected with dengue in DSCC areas, while the number is 7,352 in Dhaka North City Corporation.

Chattogram, excluding its city corporation areas, saw at least 7,311 cases, and Dhaka division, outside the city corporation, saw 5,353 cases.

Barishal, also excluding its city corporation areas, treated 3,177 patients as of yesterday.

DSCC areas also saw 99 deaths this year, highest so far. DNCC followed with 26 fatalities, Barishal reported 20, and Khulna recorded 11 deaths.

Among hospitals, Dhaka Medical College Hospital reported the highest number of deaths, with 36 patients succumbing to the virus. Mugda Medical College Hospital saw 24 deaths, Mitford Hospital 16, and Kurmitola General Hospital nine.

The DGHS reported a total of 186 dengue-related deaths and 36,590 hospitalisations so far this year.

Lisa Akhtar Jerin, a 13-year-old, is among many children hospitalised with dengue. Her grandfather, who brought her to Dhaka from Bagerhat, said she fell ill three days prior to their arrival. After being admitted, Jerin's condition has improved.

Six-month-old Ayman Hasan was also admitted with fever. His mother, Rimi Akhtar, said both her son and her aunt were diagnosed with dengue. The Goran resident said other residents in their building had also contracted the virus.

The city corporation has not conducted any anti-mosquito drives in the area despite the dire situation, she claimed.

Nine-year-old Khadijatun Kobra of Demra is also hospitalised. Her mother, Fatimatujjohra, expressed frustration over the city's lack of mosquito control efforts.

Dr Satyajit Kumar Saha, director of Mugda Medical College Hospital, stressed the need for robust anti-mosquito campaigns and community clean-up efforts.

He advised residents to clear stagnant water to prevent Aedes mosquito breeding.

Dr Saha said dengue symptoms have shifted this year.

Instead of high fever and headaches, patients are experiencing milder fevers (99-100°F), vomiting, and diarrhoea.

He urged people with these symptoms to seek medical attention and recommended hospital admission for patients showing severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, excessive vomiting, bleeding, or breathing difficulties.