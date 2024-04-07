Diarrhoea situation in Patuakhali alarming

Over 700 diarrhoea patients took treatment at different hospital in Patuakhali in the last one week. The photo was taken from Patuakhali Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Photo: Star

The number of diarrhoea patients admitted to different hospitals in Patuakhali has seen a sudden rise in the last couple of days.

According to the hospital sources, at least 523 patients, mostly children, infected with diarrhoea have been admitted to different hospitals in the district in the last one week.

Meanwhile, doctors at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital are struggling to cope with the increased number of treatment seekers due to huge pressure of indoor patients.

During a recent visit to the hospital, this correspondent learnt that the number of diarrhoea patients is increasing day by day.

The hospital authorities, however, said the situation is still under control, but the number of diarrhoea patients is increasing due to the ongoing heatwave.

Usually, outbreak of diarrhoea occurs in the southern parts of the country including Patuakhali in between March and April every year.

Apart from that many diarrhoea patients have been receiving treatment at their homes, doctors said.

Besides, the situation is so dire that no bed is empty at the diarrhoea wards of Patuakhali Medical College Hospital.

As a result, patients are taking treatment staying at the floors, balconies and even walkways of the hospital.

The scenario is almost the same at all the upazila health complexes in the district.

Rokeya Begum, mother of Sabiha, a diarrhoea patient from Tiyakhali village in Kalapara upazila, said after failing to get a bed at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital her daughter is taking treatment staying at the balcony of the hospital.

According to Patuakhali District Health Department, a total of 523 diarrhoea patients have been admitted to different hospitals and upazila health complexes of the district in the last one week.

Of them, about 356 patients have recovered and returned to their respective homes.

Mentionable, at least 59 patients in Patuakhali Sadar upazila, 16 in Galachipa, 11 each in Dashmina and Kalapara, nine in Mirzaganj, seven in Dumki and six in Baufal upazila have been admitted to different hospitals and health complexes in the past 24 hours.

Besides, about 11,733 diarrhoea patients have taken treatment at different hospitals of the district since January this year.

Patuakhali Civil Surgeon SM Kabir Hasan said there was an outbreak of diarrhoea in the previous years.

Right now, people need to take extra precautions in consuming food and drinking water, he added.