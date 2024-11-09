Dengue in Ctg: Female fatalities twice as high as male

A nurse attends to Rozina, a dengue patient from the capital’s Khilgaon, at Mugda Medical College Hospital yesterday. The homemaker, who is expecting her second child in December, was admitted to the hospital four days ago. Photo: Prabir Das

The death rate from dengue among women in Chattogram is over twice than that of men this year, despite higher detection rates among male patients, according to the Chattogram District Civil Surgeon Office.

Experts attribute this disparity to factors such as delayed hospitalisation, anaemia, low blood pressure, and comorbidities.

Dr Abdur Rob, associate professor of medicine at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said delayed treatment remains a leading factor in the high mortality rate among female patients.

Data show that, of 3,304 dengue patients admitted in Chattogram till Saturday, 1,795 were men, 911 were women, and 598 were children. Thirty-two deaths were recorded, with 17 among women, 11 among men, and four among children. Mortality rates for men, women, and children stood at 0.61%, 1.86%, and 0.66%, respectively.

Explaining the higher mortality among children, Dr Rob cited weaker immune systems and challenges in early diagnosis due to children's limited ability to describe symptoms.

On Saturday, two dengue-related deaths were reported: four-year-old Bibi Marium, admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after experiencing fever and diarrhoea, and 45-year-old Basabi Acharjee, who passed away in a private hospital.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam urged residents to seek medical attention promptly if they experience dengue symptoms, including fever, headache, and low blood pressure.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain said mosquito control measures have been intensified since he took office.

He said a Dengue Management Cell has been formed at Memon Maternity Hospital in the city, providing free NS1 antigen tests for dengue upon doctor's referral.