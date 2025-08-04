Dengue cases cross 22,000 mark; 2 new deaths in 24 hours

With 395 new dengue cases reported over 24 hours till this morning, the total number of infections this year has crossed the 22,000 mark, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least two more dengue patients died during this period -- one each in Barishal and Chattogram divisions -- raising the death toll to 86.

With the new infections, the total number of dengue cases rose to 22,065.

Among them, 20,744 patients have been released after treatment, including 16,301 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,235 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, of whom 886 are from outside the capital.