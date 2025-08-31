Disease
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 07:56 PM

4 more die of dengue, 568 hospitalised

File photo

Four dengue patients died while 568 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till this morning.

All the deaths were from hospitals in Dhaka city, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest data, the total number of deaths and cases rose to 122 and 31,476 respectively.

Among the total cases, a total of 29,868 dengue patients were released, the DGHS said.

Currently, 1,486 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 1,009 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

