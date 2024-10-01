Disease
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 07:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:34 PM

Disease

3 more die of dengue, 1,144 hospitalised

Star Digital Report
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh 2024
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least three dengue patients died in the 24 hours till 8:00am today while 1,144 were hospitalised.

Of the deaths, two were in Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 166 while total number of cases rose to 32,082.

Currently, 3,495 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 28,421 patients have been released till yesterday.

