3 die of dengue

At least three people died of dengue in the last 24 hours, while 887 patients were hospitalised, the highest single-day tally this year.

All the three deaths were recorded from DSCC areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 122, while total number of cases rose to 21,966 of which, 12,137 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,706 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 887 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 19,138 patients have been released till today.