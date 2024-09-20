2 die of dengue

A nurse injecting medicine into a dengue patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital yesterday. With dengue cases rising in the capital, the hospital authorities have opened two separate wards for male and female patients. Photo: Prabir Das

At least two dengue patients died in the last 24 hours while 299 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

Of the deaths, one each at Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 124 while total number of cases rose to 22,265 of which 12,267 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,564 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1,082 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 19,577 patients have been released till today.