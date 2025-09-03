2 die of dengue in 24 hours

445 hospitalised

At least two dengue patients died while 445 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deaths, one each were recorded in Dhaka South City Corporation and Barishal division.

With the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 127 while the total number of cases rose to 32,946.

Among the total cases, a total of 31,230 dengue patients have been released.

Currently, 1,589 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.