10 die of dengue in a single day

People sleep under colourful mosquito nets on a parking lot near Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Mirpur Road of the capital. File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least 10 dengue patients died and 966 patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Four deaths were reported in Dhaka city, three in Barishal division, and one each in Mymensingh, Khulna, and Dhaka divisions.

With the new deaths and cases, the death toll has risen to 310 this year, and the total number of dengue cases rose to 63,165.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1,705 dengue deaths were recorded in 2023, marking the highest annual death toll to date. In comparison, there were 281 deaths in 2022 and 179 in 2019.

Currently, 4,126 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different government and private medical hospitals and facilities across the country.

A total of 58,729 patients have been released till yesterday.

According to DGHS monthly data, the country witnessed the highest number of patients in October -- 30,879. In September, the number was 18,097, and in August, 6,521.

Within the first two days of November, 1,348 new dengue cases were reported, according to DGHS.