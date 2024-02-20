Death by ‘Unknown’ virus: IEDCR probe team now in Rajshahi

A three-member team from Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research yesterday started investigating the deaths of two sisters in Rajshahi, who died in a span of four days reportedly after contracting an "unidentified" virus.

Two-year-old Muntaha Marisha died en route to the hospital on February 14, while her sister Muftaul Mashiya, 5, died on February 17 at RMCH. Both of them had symptoms like high fever and repeated vomiting. They also had black spots on their bodies.

Their parents Manjur Hossain, 35, and Poly Khatun, 30, who were quarantined at RMCH, were released yesterday.

The team consists of Dr Kyaw Thowai Prue Prince, a medical officer; Dr Md Mainul Hasan, an FETP-B fellow; and Mohammad Ali Zinnah, a senior medical technologist, said RMCH Director Brig Gen FM Shamim Ahmed.