Coronavirus
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 02:59 AM

Most Viewed

Coronavirus

Covid claims one more life, 49 new cases recorded

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 02:59 AM

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 49 fresh cases in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,492 and caseload to 2,048,847 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 6.46 percent as 758 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 percent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of the year, the government decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ভি-ডেমের ‘গণতন্ত্র প্রতিবেদন’: ৪ সূচকে বাংলাদেশের অবনতি

বাংলাদেশের গণতান্ত্রিক পরিস্থিতির আরও অবনতি হয়েছে। উদার গণতন্ত্র সূচক, নির্বাচনভিত্তিক গণতন্ত্রের সূচকসহ মোট চারটি সূচকে বাংলাদেশের স্কোর কমেছে বলে জানিয়েছে সুইডেনভিত্তিক গবেষণাপ্রতিষ্ঠান...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কাজ একই, মজুরি অর্ধেক

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X