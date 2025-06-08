Covid-19 screening tightened at Ctg Airport as cases rise in India

In light of a renewed surge in Covid-19 infections in neighbouring India and several other countries, the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram has intensified health surveillance and screening procedures, following directives from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to a statement signed by Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at the airport, a set of precautionary measures has been rolled out to prevent potential spread of the virus through international arrivals.

As part of the initiative, health screening equipment has been installed at the entrance of the immigration zone inside the international arrival hall.

Thermal scanners are being used for non-contact temperature checks for all incoming passengers by the airport's medical team.

The airport authorities made face masks mandatory in sensitive points across the terminal area to reduce transmission risks.

Emergency stockpiles of protective gear, including masks and gloves, have been arranged for frontline health personnel stationed at the airport.

Public health announcements and awareness campaigns are being conducted on safety protocols.

The airport authorities are urging all travellers and staff to strictly adhere to the guidelines, to curb any potential resurgence of the virus within Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's health authorities remain on high alert as global health bodies report increasing Covid-19 infections, driven in some regions by new variants.

Though domestic infection rates currently remain under control, officials stress the importance of early detection and precautionary measures, particularly at international ports of entry.

Shah Amanat International Airport, the second busiest in the country, is a critical gateway for travellers, especially those arriving from the Middle East and South Asia.