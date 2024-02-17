Covid-19: One more death reported for 2nd consecutive day

For a second consecutive day, Bangladesh witnessed another Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

A Covid-19 patient died at a private hospital in Dhaka division. With this, nine Covid-related deaths were reported this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of fatalities now stands at 29,486 since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.

Another 48 new cases have been reported in last 24 hour and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 20,47,844.

The Covid-19 infection rate slightly dropped to 7.48 percent today from yesterday's 9.03 percent. The overall positivity rate currently stands at 13.08 percent.

Another 23 patients recovered during this period, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,15,004. The recovery rate of 98.40 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of this year, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Advising people to use masks as a precaution at high-risk places such as hospitals or medical centres, DGHS in a press release said the new type of Covid-19 JN.1 infection has increased in several countries around the world.

Amid this situation, the DGHS advised those who are at high risk to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine. It also asked people to take a Covid-19 test before any surgery or treatment of any other disease if there are any signs or symptoms of the disease.