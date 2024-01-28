Covid-19 infection rate drops slightly

No Covid-19 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday and the infection rate dropped to 6.48 percent from 8.70 percent (Friday).

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on Thursday, the Covid infection rate was 9.26 percent while on Wednesday it was 8.41 percent. On December 27 last year, the infection rate was 3.74 percent.

The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.09 percent.

DGHS said the number of fatalities stands at 29,481, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.

So far, DGHS has reported four Covid-related deaths in this month.

Twenty-eight new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the total number of confirmed cases is now 20,46,963.

Thirty-six more patients recovered during this period while the number of recoveries is now 20,14,339 with the recovery rate of 98.41 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in the infection rate from the beginning of this month, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Advising people to use masks as a precaution at high-risk places such as hospitals or medical centres, DGHS in a press release said the new type of Covid-19 JN.1 infection has increased in several countries.

Amid this situation, the DGHS advised those who are at high risk to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine. It also asked people to take Covid-19 test before any surgery or treatment if there any signs or symptoms.