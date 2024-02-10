Bangladesh reports 47 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 47 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 20,47,487, said the Directorate General of Health Services.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,483 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 5.64 percent as 833 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of January, the government has decided to administer the Covid-19 vaccines again.