Star Online Report
Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 06:46 PM

19 new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

At least 19 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

The cases were detected from 412 samples tested between 8:00am yesterday and 8:00am today.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,052,063, while the total number of deaths stands at 29,518.

After a prolonged period without fatalities, the country reported a Covid-19 death on June 5, bringing the number of deaths so far in June to 19.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on March 8, 2020, and recorded the first death on March 18 of the same year.

 

 
