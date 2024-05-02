Coronavirus
UNB, Dhaka
Thu May 2, 2024 05:47 PM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 05:56 PM

Coronavirus

17 new Covid cases reported in 24 hours

new Covid variant

Bangladesh reported 17 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country's total caseload now stands at 2,050,028. The official death toll remains at 29,494 as no new deaths were reported.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 3.35 percent as 508 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remain unchanged at 98.41 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

