Covid-19 vaccination campaign to restart: DGHS

The government has decided to restart distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccines amid recent rise in infection across the country.

In line with this decision, administration of the first, second and booster doses (third and fourth) will have to be started soon, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a circular issued yesterday.

Frontline health workers, people aged 60 years and above, people aged 18 and above with long-term diseases and low immunity, and pregnant women will be vaccinated under this initiative, said DGHS.

Pfizer RTU vaccine will be used for the 1st and 2nd doses, according to the circular signed by Mohammad Nizam Uddin, member secretary of Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee.

Initially, this vaccination will be administered at DNCC dedicated Covid-19 Hospital in Mohakhali for Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital in Noyabazar for Dhaka South City Corporation.

Meanwhile, initially, booster doses of Pfizer VCV vaccines will be given in eight centres in Dhaka. The centres are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute & Hospital, and Government Employee Hospital of Fulbaria.

The DGHS also informed that a card with a name and date of vaccination will be given to individuals from the centres as proof of 1st and 2nd doses. To get 3rd and 4th doses, vaccine card should be downloaded from Surokkha website or app and brought along to the centre.