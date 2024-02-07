One dies of Covid, 34 more cases reported

Bangladesh has reported one Covid-19 death in the 24 hours till 8:00am today.

The death was reported at a government hospital in Dhaka division. So far, the Directorate General of Health Services has reported six Covid-related deaths this year.

According to DGHS data, the number of Covid deaths now stands at 29,483, taking the overall fatality rate to 1.44 percent.

The deceased was a female aged between 51 and 60 years. Before today, there was one death each on January 11, January 14, January 21, January 22, and January 30 this year.

According to DGHS, 34 new cases have been reported in the 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,47,407.

The positivity rate has risen slightly to 7.02 percent today from 6.96 percent yesterday. The total positivity rate currently stands at 13.09 percent.

37 more patients recovered during this period while the number of recoveries is now 20,14,609 with the recovery rate of 98.40 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of the year, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Advising people to use masks as a precaution at high-risk places such as hospitals or medical centres, DGHS in a press release said the new Covid variant -- Jn.1 -- infection has increased in several countries around the world.

The DGHS advised those who are at high risk to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine. It also asked people to do Covid-19 test before any surgery or undergoing any other medical procedure if they exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19.