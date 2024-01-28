Covid-19: 35 more cases reported in 24hrs, positivity rate 8.06%

Deaths & infections
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 35 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,046,998, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,481 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 8.06 percent as 434 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

