Deaths & infections
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 14, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 09:15 PM

Most Viewed

Deaths & infections

38 more Covid cases in 24 hours

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 14, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 09:15 PM

In the past 24 hours, Bangladesh confirmed 38 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 20,47,709, with a slight decrease in the infection rate from yesterday's 9.66 percent to 8.66 percent.

No new deaths were reported during this period, maintaining the fatality rate at 1.44 percent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year, seven deaths have been recorded, with a total of 29,484 fatalities, according to DGHS.

DGHS emphasized the need for precaution, advising the public, particularly those at high risk, to receive a fourth vaccine dose.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

আ. লীগ ছাড়া সবাই বিদ্যুৎ খাতে ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জ বন্ধ করতে চায়: সিপিডি

আওয়ামী লীগের সংসদ সদস্য তানভীর শাকিল বলেন, ‘জনগণের দাবি বিদ্যুৎ পাওয়া। তারা আর বিদ্যুতের জন্য অপেক্ষা করতে চায় না এবং উৎপাদন খরচ দেখতে চায় না।’

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

নতুন শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা পরিবর্তনের পরিকল্পনা নেই: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification