38 more Covid cases in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, Bangladesh confirmed 38 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 20,47,709, with a slight decrease in the infection rate from yesterday's 9.66 percent to 8.66 percent.

No new deaths were reported during this period, maintaining the fatality rate at 1.44 percent.

This year, seven deaths have been recorded, with a total of 29,484 fatalities, according to DGHS.

DGHS emphasized the need for precaution, advising the public, particularly those at high risk, to receive a fourth vaccine dose.