Deaths & infections
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 23, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 05:34 PM

Most Viewed

Deaths & infections

26 Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Mar 23, 2024 05:32 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 05:34 PM

Bangladesh reported 26 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till this morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,049,355, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,493 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate was 6.02 percent as 432 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates stood at 98.4 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ভারতীয় পণ্য বর্জনের ডাক দিয়ে দ্রব্যমূল্য বাড়ানোই বিএনপির উদ্দেশ্য: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

হাছান মাহমুদ বলেন, ভারতীয় পণ্য বর্জনের যারা ডাক দিয়েছে, তাদের সাথে শামিল হয়ে রিজভী সাহেব নিজের পরনের শালটিও জ্বালিয়ে দিয়েছে। আসলে শালটি ভারত থেকে কিনেছিল, নাকি বঙ্গবাজার থেকে কিনেছে আমি জানি না।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নিয়ন্ত্রণে এসেছে গুলশানের এডব্লিউআর ভবনের আগুন

এইমাত্র
push notification