Proteas thump Sri Lanka

South Africa romped to a nine-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, chasing down a meagre total of 203 runs with 76 balls to spare in their penultimate World Cup fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street yesterday.

Opener Hashim Amla remained unbeaten on 80 off 105 deliveries, hitting five boundaries to guide the run chase for the Proteas, who would take some consolation from this victory after being already out of the semifinals race following five defeats and a wash-out in their previous seven matches.

The other opener Quinton de Kock departed for 15, but skipper Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 96 off 103 deliveries, his knock featuring 10 fours and a six as the chase remained smooth right from the word go.

While this win will bolster battered pride for South Africa, the defeat dents Sri Lanka’s hopes of making it to the last four, with six points from eight matches.

South Africa will play against defending champions Australia next while Sri Lanka have games against West Indies and India.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, put in to bat, were all out in the 50th over in the northeast of England after losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings.

Recalled seamer Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking 3-25 in his 10 overs while Chris Morris also finished with three wickets.

“It was a tough wicket,” said Pretorius. “We just had to be disciplined and luckily that plays into my game plan.

“I think everyone backed each other well and that was probably our most disciplined performance of the tournament so far.

“The wicket looks slightly slow with a big outfield. Good cricket shots, good partnerships and running hard will be key.”

Sri Lanka had a disastrous start to their innings when captain Dimuth Karunaratne was caught at slip by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis off the first ball of the match, delivered by paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando batted positively to take the score to 67 for one in the 10th over before Fernando (30) mistimed a shot, sending the ball steepling into the air before it was taken by Du Plessis.

Perera (30) was next to go, chopping a Pretorius delivery onto his stumps as Sri Lanka slipped to 72-3 in the 12th over.

Angelo Mathews was bowled by Morris for 11 and Kusal Mendis departed for 23.

Every recognised batsman apart from Karunaratne reached double-figures but none went on to play a big innings.

A swarm of bees briefly interrupted play towards the end of the innings, forcing the players and umpires to lie flat on the ground.

South Africa are playing for pride after a disappointing tournament in which they have won just one of seven matches so far, against Afghanistan.