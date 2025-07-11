The ocean lounger

A coral hawkfish rests on a coral, thus the name, in the Bay of Bengal off Saint Martin's Island. These small, solitary predators feed on crustaceans and fish, preferring to perch on coral or rubble rather than swim. Found across the Indo-Pacific, the males are larger and more colourful, often guarding territory during breeding. Females can transition to males -- a trait known as protogynous hermaphroditism. Lacking swim bladders, they use thick pectoral fins to prop themselves up on corals. Though listed as "Least Concern" by the IUCN, coral reef degradation poses a growing threat to their habitat and long-term survival.

PHOTO: SHARIF SARWAR