The Ashurhat village in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa upazila has become a haven for Asian Openbill Storks, locally known as Shamuk Bhanga or Shyamkhol. It all began when the birds first took shelter there in 2007 – their number was in double digits then. Now, the village boasts housing over 25,000 storks. They can be seen resting in the canopies of large trees near the three water bodies of the village. The locals make the place habitable enough to ensure the birds' presence around them. They have also been successful in protecting the birds from hunters and have now named their village "Pakhir Gram" (the village of birds). In this photo, the storks can be seen returning to their treetop homes after a day of foraging.

PHOTO: MONJUR MORSHED