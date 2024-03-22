Wild Life
Habibur Rahman
Fri Mar 22, 2024 09:42 AM
Giants of the Sundarbans

Photo: Habibur Rahman

A saltwater crocodile was spotted roaming the Sundarbans recently. Native to saltwater habitats, brackish wetlands, and freshwater rivers, saltwater crocodiles are known as the largest living reptiles in the world.

These opportunistic carnivores can prey on almost any animal that enters their territories, including sharks and humans. They often ambush their prey and swallow it whole.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

What is more interesting is that saltwater crocs have been found to sleep with one eye open, keeping one-half of the brain awake and alert for predators.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

These giant but majestic beasts of the seas are often threatened by illegal killing and habitat loss, pushing them to the brink of endangerment.

