Flames beneath the waves

A stunning moonglow or burrowing anemone sways like a living flame in the Bay of Bengal off Saint Martin's Island. Scientifically known as Anthopleura artemisia, the creature inhabits intertidal zones down to 30 meters, anchoring in sandy or muddy bottoms. Like other sea anemones, the predator uses stinging cells to capture crustaceans and fish in a deadly embrace. Despite its viral environmental role of providing refuge for tiny symbionts and supporting reef food webs, it faces threats from coastal development and habitat degradation. Beautiful but dangerous, its sting can pack a serious punch, demanding admiration from a safe distance.

PHOTO: SHARIF SARWAR