Elephant hits moving train inside Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, video goes viral

A wild elephant rammed into a moving train inside the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary in Chattogram's Lohagara upazila last night.

A video of the incident, which took place around 10:30pm, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the elephant is seen making loud calls while hitting the slowly moving train. Passengers inside were heard screaming in fear upon spotting the animal.

Gazi Bahar Uddin, range officer of the sanctuary, said, "We saw the footage where the elephant is seen hitting the train several times. When we visited the site, the elephant was no longer there. We assume it went back into the forest."

The elephant might have entered the area through an unprotected section of fencing inside the sanctuary and struck the train multiple times, he said.

Chattogram Divisional Railway Control Room confirmed that incident and said that the train that was rammed was the Saikat Express. No damage or injuries were reported, and the train safely reached its destination, it said.