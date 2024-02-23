Cox’s Bazar becoming death zone for marine life

30 turtle, 4 dolphin carcasses recovered since January 1

Different marine species, including sea turtles and dolphins, have been dying on Cox's Bazar shore in recent times.

Two dead turtles of Olive Ridley species washed ashore on the Sonapara sea beach in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila yesterday morning.

On Monday morning, the carcass of an Olive Ridley turtle with 95 eggs was recovered from Himchhari's parasailing point in Cox's Bazar.

A day earlier, another dead turtle with 90 eggs was found floating there.

A total of eight turtles have now washed ashore in different coastal areas in the last six days.

Carcasses of 30 Olive Ridley turtles and four dolphins washed ashore along the beach stretching from Patuartek to Cox's Bazar town since January 1 this year, according to Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute.

Of the turtles, 19 carcasses were recovered in January and nine in February. All were mother turtles carrying 80-90 eggs.

Also, in February, one Indo-pacific finless porpoise, two Irrawaddy dolphins and one Indo-pacific humpback dolphin were found dead along Cox's Bazar coast.

Tarikul Islam, scientific officer and oceanographer at BORI said,"October to April is the breeding season of sea turtles. At this time, when the turtles come to shore to lay their eggs in the sandy beach, many get caught in fishermen's nets or get hurt by fishing boats or trawlers, and eventually die."

"Every turtle carcass we recovered died when they were coming to the beach to lay eggs. Many had their flippers injured due to being entangled in fishing nets," he said.

"In order to reduce the deaths of marine species along the coast, it is necessary to raise awareness among fishermen and reduce pollution. Turtle Excluder Devices (TED) should also be installed in fishing nets to avert accidental death of turtles, while the administration should be more sincere in stopping gill nets," he added.

Prof Dr Towhida Rashid, director general of BORI, said they were investigating the deaths of ocean turtles and dolphins.

"The number of deaths is very high, which is alarming. Building awareness locally and regionally could be a key to save marine lives and ecosystems," she added.