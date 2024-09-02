Short-term floods likely in parts of Bangladesh this month: BMD

Parts of the country's northern, northeastern, and southeastern regions may face short-term flooding in September due to heavy monsoon rains, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

However, the overall rainfall in the country is expected to remain at typical levels this month, it said.

"The country may experience one or two mild heat waves in September, along with a slight rise in day and night temperatures. Additionally, one or two low-pressure systems may form over the Bay of Bengal, with the potential for one to develop into a monsoon depression," it added.

Rainfall predictions for September indicate that Sylhet Division may experience 365-450 mm of rain, Chattogram 285-350 mm, Rangpur 375-460 mm, and Rajshahi 285-345 mm. Other regions, including Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, and Mymensingh, are expected to receive between 250 mm and 385 mm of rainfall, according to the Met office.

The forecast was made during the BMD's expert committee meeting on long-term weather predictions held yesterday.

In August, Bangladesh experienced 46.2 percent more rainfall than usual, the meeting said.

Notably, Chattogram Division experienced the highest rainfall at 1,012 mm over 24 days, an 82.6 percent increase from the norm. Sylhet, Khulna, and Barishal also saw significant increases, with 26 percent, 64.2 percent, and 61.2 percent more rainfall, according to BMD data.

The national average rainfall in August was 612 mm over 22 days. The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded at 276 mm in the Maijdee Court area, Noakhali.