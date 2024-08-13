Rain, thundershowers forecast across the country: BMD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are expected in most areas of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)'s weather bulletin today.

Similar weather conditions are expected across many areas of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions.

BMD also forecasts the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.

Additionally, temperatures are anticipated to decrease slightly both during the day and at night nationwide.