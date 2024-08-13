Weather
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:13 PM

Most Viewed

Weather

Rain, thundershowers forecast across the country: BMD

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:05 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:13 PM
Rain or thundershowers likely in Dhaka
FILE PHOTO: BSS

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are expected in most areas of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)'s weather bulletin today.

Similar weather conditions are expected across many areas of the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

BMD also forecasts the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.

Additionally, temperatures are anticipated to decrease slightly both during the day and at night nationwide.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশের গুলিতে নিহতের ঘটনায় শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

মোহাম্মদপুরে মুদি দোকানি আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় শেখ হাসিনাসহ সাতজনকে আসামি করা হয়েছে।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘রেজিস্ট্যান্স উইক’ শুরু, বিকেল ৩টায় ঢাবিতে জমায়েতের ডাক

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification