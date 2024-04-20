No respite from heat wave for five days: Met office

Severe heat wave is sweeping Khulna division and Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail districts and it may continue for the next five days, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

These areas will see no change in heat conditions for the five days commencing 9:00am today, it predicted.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 41 degree Celsius yesterday. The district also experienced the season's highest temperature in the previous three days.

Barishal division, along with remaining parts of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, Chandpur district, and Moulvibazar district are experiencing a moderate heat wave and it may continue.

While most of the country will see dry weather with partly cloudy skies, there is a chance of isolated rain or thunderstorms with gusty winds in Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions with hail at isolated places.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.