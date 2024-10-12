Morning rain drenches Dhaka

Dhaka city dwellers experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershower and gusty wind this morning.

The low-lying areas in the capital and a number of alleys were inundated due to rains, making it difficult for people who planned to go out in the morning.

Although educational institutions and most of the offices remained closed for Durga Puja holiday the Hindu devotees who went out to visit temples faced trouble due to waterlogged and muddy roads.

As some of the private offices remained open, the office goers suffer for lack of transports.

The rains triggered by the active monsoon started around 6:00am and continued till 7:00am.

Meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department Monowar Hossain said 20 mm rain was recorded in Dhaka for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today.

The rainfall may decrease in the next 72 hours but it will increase again later, he said.