Low pressure likely over southwest Bay

A low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal in the 48 hours from 9:00am yesterday, according to the forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The Met office confirmed the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Bangladesh, except Chattogram region.

Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in the 24-hour period, according to BMD's weather bulletin yesterday morning.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in one or two areas over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, BMD said.

Elsewhere in the country, the weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky during the period.