Light rain likely in parts of country today

Although monsoon remains less active across Bangladesh, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur today in several divisions, according to a 120-hour forecast issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Rain accompanied by lightning and temporary gusty winds may occur at one or two places in Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. The weather is expected to remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly across most areas, the bulletin said. In Dhaka, the wind will flow from the south or southeast at speeds between 8 and 12 kph. The humidity in the capital at 6:00am was recorded at 93 percent.

BMD data showed that most weather stations recorded little to no rain in the 24 hours till 6:00am, with the highest rainfall—79mm—reported in Ambagan, Chattogram. Maximum temperatures ranged from 30°C to 37°C in various parts of the country.

Looking ahead, light rain is expected to continue at isolated locations over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions on Sunday and Monday, with a similar pattern persisting through the middle of next week. The forecast also indicates a possible increase in rainfall and a slight drop in temperature over the next five days.