Light to moderate rain likely across country

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely across the country over 24 hours starting 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 199 mm rainfall was recorded in Netrakona in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping over Madaripur, Pabna, Khulna, Jashore, and Chuadanga districts, and it may abate in some places, according to the bulletin.

Daytime temperatures may fall slightly, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged around the country. However, the discomfort may persist due to excessive humidity in the air.