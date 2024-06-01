Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jun 1, 2024 02:44 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 02:47 PM

Most Viewed

Weather

Light to moderate rain likely across country

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jun 1, 2024 02:44 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 02:47 PM
Light rain in parts of Dhaka brings relief from heat
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rains across all divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places across the country," said a Met office bulletin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Day temperature may fall slightly, while the night temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নরসিংদীতে চেয়ারম্যান হত্যা: কাতারে পালিয়ে যাওয়ার চেষ্টাকালে ‘মাস্টারমাইন্ড’ গ্রেপ্তার

রাসেল মাধবদী থানার পৌলানপুর এলাকার হাবিবুর রহমানের ছেলে। তিনি দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় সুপারশপ ব্যবসার পাশাপাশি দেশেও সুপারশপের ব্যবসা করতেন। এ ছাড়া, তিনি সদর উপজেলা যুবলীগের রাজনীতিতে সম্পৃক্ত। তবে তার...

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সিলেটের সীমান্ত এলাকায় বন্যা পরিস্থিতির কিছুটা উন্নতি হলেও নগরীতে অবনতি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification