Light to moderate rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rains across all divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places across the country," said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperature may fall slightly, while the night temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it said.