Land depression over Jashore intensifies into deep depression: BMD

The land depression over Jashore and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a deep land depression over the same area at 9:00am today.

It is likely to move northwestwards further, said a Met office bulletin.

Under its influence, deep convection is taking place over north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter and remain in shelter till further notice.