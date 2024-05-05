Heavy rains, storms forecast for entire week

Schools open today after heatwave closures

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms across the country this week, starting on Tuesday and lasting through Saturday.

"As per the analysis of mathematical model of rainfall index, Bangladesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms starting May 6 [Tuesday]. . . Rain is expected to bring some respite from the intense heatwave battering the country since April 1," BMD Meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik told BSS yesterday.

The heaviest rain is expected in the northeast and central parts of the country, including Sylhet and parts of Mymensingh and Dhaka. The southwest and northwest regions will also see rain and thunderstorms, he added.

Mallik also advised people to avoid staying outdoors during hailstorms, emphasising the dangers of increasingly intense hailstorms and more frequent lightning strikes, both linked to climate change. These factors are major contributors to injuries and fatalities during storms.

Until yesterday, secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical schools across Dhaka and 24 other districts were mostly closed, with some classes held in between, due to the prolonged heatwave that has been afflicting the country since April 1.

However, starting today, classes will resume at all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions across the country, said a press release issued last evening by the education ministry's Public Relations Officer MA Khair.

On the other hand, sources from the Primary and Mass Education Ministry said all primary schools will also resume classes today, while pre-primary classes will remain suspended until further notice.

Mahbubur Rahman, the ministry's PRO, however, mentioned that morning assemblies at all primary schools would remain suspended as previously directed owing to the ongoing heatwave.