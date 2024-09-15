Heavy rains cause flooding and waterlogging in Barishal

Heavy rainfall over the past three days has caused significant flooding and waterlogging in the lower areas of Barishal.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported that the city has received 280 mm of rain in the last three days, with 18 mm falling between yesterday morning and noon, said Md Bashir, an official from the department.

Several key areas of Barishal, including Battala Road, College Row, College Avenue, Gorasthan Road, Palashpur, Amanatganj, and Rupatali, have been submerged under 2 to 4 feet of water, reports our correspondent.

The severe weather has severely disrupted daily life, with limited traffic movement across the city. Many residents, especially day laborers, were unable to go to work due to the flooding.

Schools in both the city and surrounding districts were largely closed, with many students seen returning home after failed attempts to attend classes.

Sheikh Md Aktaruzzaman, district primary education officer, confirmed that schools in low-lying areas of Bakerganj, Hizla, and Mehendiganj were affected by the flooding. Due to the heavy rains, students could not go to school.

However, he did not have exact numbers of those impacted.

Schools may remain closed due to the ongoing natural disaster, he added.

Only one launch operated on the Dhaka-Barishal route due to heavy rains. Photo: Titu das

The flooding has also affected residential areas, with many homes in the Kirtankhola slum and other low-lying regions submerged.

Residents in these areas are struggling to access food, with many relying on dry food in the waterlogged conditions.

Although launch services have been kept running, the number of passengers has dropped.

Abdur Razzak, an official at the Barishal River Port, said that only one launch operated on the Dhaka-Barishal route, as demand for travel has plummeted due to the flooding.