Heavy rain set to drench Bangladesh for next 5 days

The country may experience continual rainfall across the country, including Dhaka, for the next five days commencing 9:00am today, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur in most places across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls in some areas," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 153 mm rainfall was recorded at Tetulia in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the highest temperature reached 36.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, and the lowest was 22 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly in the Chattogram division, while a slight drop is expected elsewhere in the country, it added.

Additionally, the monsoon remains active over Bangladesh and is moderate to strong over the North Bay.