Floods feared as rain-fed rivers in Sylhet cross danger mark

Though the north eastern district of Sylhet has experienced light rainfall throughout the day, water levels in the Surma and Kushiyara rivers swelled above the danger mark, sparking worry among people living along the riverbanks.

As of 9:00am today, the rivers were still overflowing at four key monitoring points, according to the Water Development Board (WDB) in the district.

WDB Executive Engineer Dipak Ranjan Das said water levels in other local rivers have dropped below danger levels but the two rivers were flowing above the danger mark.

Sylhet experienced 17.5mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours until 6:00am on Thursday, down from 7mm in the previous period, as reported by the Sylhet Meteorological Office.

Moreover, the district experienced light rainfall during the day.

However, Assistant meteorologist Shah Md Sajib Hossain forecast light to moderate rain with possible thunderstorms in Sylhet on Monday.

At 9:00am on Thursday, water in the Kushiyara river was 125cm above danger level at Amalshid point—down from 165cm last evening.

However, the water level at Fenchuganj rose slightly to 68cm, up from 67cm, while Sheola recorded a slight drop.

The Surma river was 71cm above danger level at Kanaighat, a minor drop from 82cm yesterday.

Water levels in other rivers such as Sari, Dawki, Dhalai, and Lovachhara are receding and flowing well below danger marks.

Despite the improvement, low-lying areas in Jakiganj and Kanaighat have been inundated.

On June 2, parts of a Kushiyara river embankment broke, causing inundation of several localities in Jakiganj.

While water has started receding in some areas, most remain submerged, with reports of rising water in others.