Dhaka sees 28mm rainfall in 6 hours; more rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers in parts of the country over 24 hours starting from 9:00 am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a bulletin of the Met office.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise by 1-2° C over the country, it said.

Tariful Islam Newaz, meteorologist at the BMD, said they recorded 28 mm rainfall in Dhaka over six hours, from 12:00am to 6:00am.

The capital Dhaka may experience rain in the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am, he said, adding that the highest 63 mm rainfall was recorded in Kishoreganj's Nikli over 24 hours, till 6:00 am today.

Country's highest temperature, 33.8 degree Celsius, was recorded in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Khulna's Mongla respectively yesterday.

